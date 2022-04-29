Warrington Wolves V Wigan Warriors preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

This is the first of five consecutive away games in Super League for Matty Peet’s side.

They will be looking to build on Sunday’s 30-24 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium, where Jai Field scored a late winning try.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Warrington, winning five of their opening 10 games.

There have been some periods to forget early on in Daryl Powell’s tenure at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, including a five match run without a victory.

In April, they have won twice and lost twice.

Last time out they put in a strong performance against Huddersfield Giants, beating Ian Watson’s side 32-10, with Josh Thewlis going over for a hat-trick.

The Coach:

During his playing career, Daryl Powell played for a number of clubs including Sheffield Eagles, as well as representing Great Britain and England.

While with Keighley Cougars, he enjoyed his first taste of coaching, as he took on a joint role with the club.

This was followed by spells with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, before he joined Castleford Tigers in 2013.

He helped the club reach the 2013 Challenge Cup final and the 2017 Super League Grand Final during a successful stint at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Following his departure at the end of 2021, he took over at Warrington Wolves.

Key Men:

Warrington have a number of try threats that Wigan will need to be wary of.

Former Warrior Josh Charnley has scored eight times this season, while Matty Ashton and Toby King have seven each.

Previous Meetings:

The Wolves won all three meetings between the sides last season.

In the fixture at the DW Stadium, Jake Mamo scored a hat-trick in a 40-14 victory for the visitors, with Sam Powell, Willie Isa and Oliver Gildart going over for Wigan’s consolations.

Meanwhile, at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, a Liam Marshall brace wasn’t enough in a 21-8 defeat.

It was a slightly closer scoreline at the Magic Weekend, as the game ended 10-6 in Warrington’s favour.

Final Thoughts:

Despite Warrington’s poor start to the campaign, Wigan will have to be wary that their victory last time out hasn’t reinvigorated them.