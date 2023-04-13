Warrington Wolves V Wigan Warriors preview: Where to watch, key men, and previous meetings

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 14-6 Good Friday victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Heading into this match, Mike Cooper is added to Wigan’s injury list alongside Jai Field, Cade Cust and Ryan Hampshire, while Morgan Smithies is unavailable through suspension.

Here is some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium

The Locker Cup

Like last season, the Locker Cup is once again up for grabs.

Wigan are the current holders following their victory over the Wolves at the DW Stadium last year.

The cup was a key part of the rivalry between the two clubs prior to the Super League era, and was competed for during a traditional pre-season friendly.

Daryl Powell

In recent years the concept has been reinstated.

The Opposition

Warrington have made a fantastic start to the season.

They currently sit top of the Super League table with an unbeaten record.

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick in Wigan's last game against Warrington

They extended their winning run to eight consecutive games with a 20-14 victory over Catalans Dragons in Rivals Round.

To come away from Perpignan with the two points, the Wolves needed grit and determination, after going down to 12 men- following Gil Dudson’s red card in the second half.

Their form this season is quite the contrast to last year, where they finished 11th with only nine wins.

Key Men

George Williams will be a familiar face to Wigan fans, having spent many years with his hometown club prior to his move to the NRL.

After returning from Australia in 2021, the scrum-half joined the Wolves, where initially struggled to find his best form.

This year that has not been a problem for the 28-year-old, with his performances making him one of the standout players in the competition.

So far this season, he has provided 10 assists and made 188 carries.

Paul Vaughan is another man for Wigan to be wary of.

The prop has made a great start to life with Warrington following his move from the NRL.

He is currently the top metre maker in Super League, with an average of 157 per game.

Along with Williams, Vaughan has signed a new contract with the Wolves this week to secure his future.

The Coach

During his playing career, Daryl Powell played for a number of clubs including Sheffield Eagles, as well as representing Great Britain and England.

While with Keighley Cougars, he enjoyed his first taste of coaching, as he took on a joint role with the club.

This was followed by spells with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, before he joined Castleford Tigers.

He helped the club reach the 2013 Challenge Cup final and the 2017 Super League Grand Final during a successful stint at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Following his departure at the end of 2021, he took over at Warrington Wolves.

After a difficult first year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Powell is certainly enjoying his second season a lot more.

Recent Meetings

The two teams met twice last season, with Wigan coming out on top on both occasions.

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall both went over for braces in the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard were also on the scoresheet in a 40-22 win for Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, in the meeting at the DW Stadium, Marshall was among the scorers once again, with the winger crossing for a hat-trick.

Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby and Jai Field all went over as well in the 32-6 victory.

Super League History

Wigan have won 42 of the Super League meetings between the two clubs, including the 2013, 2016 and 2018 Grand Finals, with the biggest score being a 58-4 victory back in 2002.

Warrington have overcome the Warriors on 26 occasions, while they have also drawn three times.

Form Guide

Warrington Wolves- W W W W W

Wigan Warriors- W W W W L

Potential Milestones

Bevan French needs one try to reach the 100 mark in his career.

He has claimed 64 for the Warriors (2019-2023) and 35 for Parramatta Eels (2016-2018).

Where to Watch

This week’s game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Elsewhere This Weekend

It’s set to be a busy weekend around the club.

On Saturday Wigan’s reserves also take on Warrington, with the two meeting at Victoria Park (K.O. 3pm).

The Warriors’ wheelchair side are in action as well.

They take on Halifax Panthers at the University of Birmingham (K.O. 4pm), as part of ‘on the road round,’ which sees all six Super League sides appear at the same venue.

All three games are being broadcast live on the Sportsman, with coverage getting underway at 11.45am.

On Sunday, Wigan Warriors Women get their season underway, as they take on the Wolves at Victoria Park (K.O. 2pm).

Final Thoughts

For Wigan’s men’s team Friday night will be their biggest test of the season so far.

They may have come up against some tough opponents so far, but Warrington are in exceptional form.

Last week against Catalans Dragons their desire was fantastic, and they don’t look like a team that will relent any time soon.

Both sides are missing players, so it’ll be about who can adapt the best.