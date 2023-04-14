Warrington Wolves V Wigan Warriors: What is the Locker Cup?
The Locker Cup will be up for grabs when Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
The concept was a regular feature between the sides prior to the introduction of Super League in 1996.
Since then, the teams have only played for the trophy on a couple of occasions, with the first being at the 2019 Magic Weekend at Anfield.
The two played for it once again last season at the DW Stadium, as Wigan claimed a 32-6 victory.
The concept was previously known as the Wardonia Cup, which was first introduced in 1938, with the initial idea being that charities and amateur teams would benefit from the proceeds.
Warrington won the inaugural trophy via a coin toss, after the game finished in a 17-17 draw at Central Park.
The teams played for it a total of 29 times, before it was renamed The Locker Cup in 1972.
Between then and 1995, both sides won it 12 times each, as it became a regular pre-season friendly played in August.
Wire claimed it for a 13th time in 2019, when the concept was reintroduced for the first time in 24 years.
Overall, the trophy has been played for on 55 occasions, with Wigan winning it 33 times, Warrington winning 21 and one game ending in a draw.