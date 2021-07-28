Warriors ace ready for the fight!

Willie Isa

Warriors make the short trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium looking for a fourth win on the bounce.

But they will face the toughest test of their recent resurgence, against a Warrington side who hammered them last month – and who will have an unrestricted home crowd cheering them on.

Isa, though, does not look at that as a disadvantage.

“Of course the crowd will add extra spice to the game,” he said. “We’ve just had our first experience of having the fans back at home, which was great, but the away ones are always special too.

“Our away fans travel in numbers, especially to places like Warrington. We know they are a loud crowd, and personally I like it when it’s like that.

“I like going to places like Warrington, and Leeds, where they bring the atmosphere.

“Any player will tell you they like to rise to the occasion when the crowds are big, and it’s up to us to play our part along with the fans.”

Isa agreed with coach Adrian Lam that Warriors let themselves down during the reverse fixture at the DW last month – one of five defeats in a row.

But he stopped short of claiming tonight’s game would be a revenge mission.

“There were a few games when we let ourselves down a bit, in terms of execution and controlling the game, and Warrington was probably one of those,” he said.

“Do we owe them one? I don’t know if I want to use those words.

“I know at Wigan we always turn up for the big games with the right mentality.

"We all know the expectations here, and we don’t need to add any more pressure to that in terms of turning up to play.

“The jersey and the players who came before us is the only pressure we have, the platform that’s been set that we have to continue.

“We’re trying every day to live up to that and uphold the standard and reputation that’s been set.

"On a personal note, I’m always keen to play against Warrington, going back to my Widnes days.

“We’ve had some great games during my time at Wigan – obviously the stand-outs being the Grand Final wins – and they’re usually tight, entertaining games.

“They like to play expansive rugby league, but we never back down from a challenge and we’re always up for a nice, open game.”