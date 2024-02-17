Warriors begin title defence with win over 12-man Castleford but suffer injury blow ahead of World Club Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prop forward Luke Thompson will miss the World Club Challenge showdown against Penrith Panthers after failing his head injury assessment in the first half.

The England international was named to start for his official debut alongside Adam Keighran, with Kruise Leeming featuring from the bench for his first appearance.

Kruise Leeming scored on his official Wigan debut

Matt Peet’s Warriors take on the NRL champions next Saturday, February 24, at a sold-out DW Stadium.

Star Harry Smith faces a nervy wait after being sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley in the first half, while Kaide Ellis was also penalised for a high shot on the Castleford full-back.

Tigers prop Liam Watts became the third player to be shown red in Super League’s opening round for head contact on Wigan’s Tyler Dupree in the first 40.

And Wigan capitalised on the extra man, as Patrick Mago scored the club’s first try of the 2024 campaign, while Smith and Keighran kicked 12 points between them.

Patrick Mago scored Wigan's first try of the 2024 Super League campaign

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French and Grand Final hero Liam Marshall also opened their accounts, the latter scoring twice, alongside a four-pointer for interchange hooker Leeming.

35-year-old Mike Cooper marked his Super League return for the first time since suffering a horrific knee injury during last year’s Good Friday victory over St Helens.

Smith and Danny Richardson exchanged penalty kicks in the early stages, before Castleford took a 4-2 lead on 26 minutes as the Tigers half made his own return from a lengthy lay-off - missing the entire 2023 season.

Veteran forward Watts was then shortly sent off on 28 minutes for head contact on prop Dupree, who replaced fellow England front-rower Thompson.

Luke Thompson will miss the World Club Challenge

With Smith in the sin-bin, centre Keighran took on the kicking duties to convert from 40 metres out to level the scores at 4-4.

In front of a tense crowd inside The Jungle, interchange forward Mago crossed for the game’s first try on 33 minutes, pouncing on a grubber kick from hooker Leeming close to the line to ground the ball for a 10-4 lead.

Mago then turned provider, assisting stand-off French with an offload after a powerful charge for a 16-4 lead at the break.

Marshall opened his try-scoring 12 minutes into the second half, crossing in the corner thanks to some slick hands by Wigan’s back-line in the wet conditions.

Leeming then grabbed his first in Wigan colours in front of the travelling supporters, grounding a kick from a breaking Abbas Miski out-wide for 26-4.

Chances were few and far between in the closing quarter, although winger Marshall bagged a brace on the left corner thanks again to work from his centre in Jake Wardle for a 32-4 result.