Warriors boosted by duo return for Warrington
John Bateman and Liam Byrne are back in the Warriors squad for Wednesday's trip to Warrington.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:36 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:52 pm
The duo will bolster the pack for the derby, with youngster Amir Bourouh also included.
James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley and Brad O’Neill miss out.
Morgan Smithies, Zak Hardaker, Dom Manfredi and Jai Field are all set to return to the fold over the next month.
Squad: Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, Hastings, Bourouh.
