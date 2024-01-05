Warriors boss Matt Peet discusses overseas training camp with Super League champions heading to Portugal

Wigan Warriors are heading to Portugal for a 10-day training camp next week to continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Matt Peet’s squad returned to pre-season training following a short break over the festive period, with new recruit Adam Keighran having reported to Robin Park Arena for the first time.

​“We’ve freshened up after a week off over Christmas for most players, some players still had some work to do,” boss Peet explained.

“But most players had some time off and they’ve come in re-energised after spending some good time with their families. They’ve got a long, exciting and challenging season ahead and everyone seems really positive.”

The Super League champions will continue their preparations in Portugal next week

The whole squad will fly to Algarve on Monday – with final overseas players Jai Field, Kaide Ellis and Man of Steel Bevan French having landed in England earlier this week.

“Firstly, we've been very fortunate that the club has been able to provide this opportunity,” said Peet.

“It’s clear that in better weather, you can sometimes get twice as much work done, with longer days and firmer grounds which means you can work on certain things. Ultimately, it’s about keeping what has served us well in the past, which is hard work and plenty of repetition.

“Portugal does provide some opportunities, but it’s important that we stay true to what we’ve done the last few years during our pre-seasons, which is hammer the fundamentals of the game, keep working on our combinations and the players continuing to work hard physically.

“It’ll provide a good opportunity for more high-quality work, but it’s got to be underpinned by hard work first and foremost. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic opportunity for everybody involved.”

Star half-back Harry Smith recently reported back to training ahead of the 2024 season alongside captain Liam Farrell following their England international duties, with the 23-year-old excited to build on the combinations that saw Wigan claim the Super League title and League Leaders’ Shield in 2023.

“I’m looking forward to Portugal,” said Smith.