Warriors chief aiming to avenge 'embarrassing' setback

Adrian Lam

That seven-try mauling at the DW Stadium was during a dismal five-match losing streak but the Warriors will take on their local rivals on the back of a three-match winning run which Lam believes has got their season back on track.

"Things are certainly moving in the right direction again now," he said. "It's a massive game for us on Wednesday.

"It's an opportunity to play a team that hasn't played for couple of weeks and the last time we played them we were embarrassed by them really.

"We limped into the game, we had a lot of players playing injured or out of form and with no confidence. We'll be a completely different team this week."

Warrington prop Chris Hill says his team are bracing themselves for a backlash.

"They've got some experienced players coming back with Tony Clubb and Brad Singleton who are big for them in the pack," Hill said.

"They'll come with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of young kids who are desperate for some minutes.

"We're ready for their backlash as well from when we went to the DW, we're going to have to fight fire with fire.

"It's going to be massive having bigger crowds back especially for a derby game as well.

"Hopefully we get some good numbers in despite it being midweek but I think fans will be ready and raring to get back in and get a good atmosphere going."

With no crowd restrictions, the Wolves are hoping for their first five-figure attendance for nearly 18 months.

Lam added: "There will be a big crowd and that's what we're looking forward to. We've missed that.

"It's a derby so there will be no love lost. I'm just looking forward to our team competing at a different level to a few weeks back."

With their last two fixtures called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, it will be Warrington's first opportunity to atone for a 22-16 home defeat by Leeds in their last match and coach Steve Price is confident their enforced lay-off will not be a hindrance.

"Hopefully we can use it to our advantage, time will tell," he said.

"The boys are just ready for Wednesday now, we've played enough football in the first part of the season to know what we're going to stand for.

"The boys are in a good mindset which is really important so we'll be ready and raring to go."