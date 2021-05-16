Warriors clash at Leigh given streaming green light

The Leigh Sports Village

Many Warriors fans had been waiting for clarification after the Centurions issued a statement on Friday night to say they will 'no longer be having its games streamed on the OurLeague platform' and said, as the home club, it was their 'choice whether to use the facility'.

Season ticket holders have been able to watch behind-closed-doors games - which weren't being shown on Sky Sports - via the RFL's OurLeague app and website.

And both clubs released a joint statement on Sunday afternoon to confirm Leigh's U-turn - and that the game will be available to fans at home.

"The Our League offer was initially only set to cover the initial ‘behind closed doors’ period of the season, but it was agreed last week that games under restricted capacities during the initial return of fans (17th May to 20th June) can now also be broadcast to season ticket holders at the discretion of the home club," read the statement.

"Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions have mutually agreed that it is right for season ticket holders of both clubs to be able to watch Monday’s game, which will also see a home-only crowd inside Leigh Sports Village.

"Please note that at any home game in future during this limited attendance period, if away supporters are able to attend limited attendance games by Government agreement and because a home stadium is large enough to allow excess free capacity over the number of home season ticket holders, it is likely that the home team may make seats available to away supporters to purchase.

"In this case, televising free of such games to season ticket holders will not necessarily be available since all home season ticket holders can be accommodated in the stadium and away season ticket holders can purchase tickets, albeit sometimes limited in number.

"Each game will be assessed sensibly based upon stadium circumstances.

"This current late change in arrangements for Monday’s match is caused by the evolving nature of Government rules in respect of away supporters only notified on Friday to Betfred Super League and its variable effect on different stadiums and clubs during this limited attendance period.

"Just as with the re-arrangement of the game to Monday agreed speedily by the Wigan and Leigh clubs, this new arrangement shows the excellent cooperation between the two clubs and their concern for both sets of season ticket holders to see this local-derby game.

"Supporters who have already signed up for Our League and activated their code for 2021 do not have to take any further action in order to watch the game – simply log back in to your Our League account and coverage will begin shortly ahead of the 7:45pm kick-off on Monday via the relevant link on the site’s ‘live streaming’ section.

"Though Our League’s live coverage remains exclusive to season ticket holders during the period of this bonus extension but as detailed above, non-season ticket holders can still take advantage of Wigan’s free commentary service with Joe Mills and Andrew Rimmer (Bilko) via the Club’s official website.

"Wigan TV, whilst contractually unable to show live Betfred Super League action shown on Sky, is also permitted to provide subscribers with brief highlights, extended highlights and a full match re-run in the days following the match.