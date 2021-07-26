Warriors coach provides update on future

Adrian Lam

Lam is approaching the end of his third season at the DW Stadium, but has yet to extend his rolling 12-month contract.

That's led to speculation there could soon be a parting of ways - especially with former coach Shaun Wane returning in a more senior role for 2022.

When asked for an update about his future, Lam said: “I’ve been asked every week to be honest with you and the same answer is that, through June to July, it’s about players, recruitment, retention, coaching staff and the head coach.

“I’ll talk to the club about that in the next couple of weeks, once I get through my players first, as I did last year in the same situation.

“It’s no different and, if there is any further news, the club and myself will inform everyone as soon as possible.”

When asked whether the decision would be his or the club's, Lam replied: “I think it’s a little bit of both to be fair. I’ve only wanted a 12-month contract as we’ve gone along.

“I was obviously first brought in on a 12-month contract with Shaun Edwards coming in for the second year.

“That has just rolled on and we’re in no different situation to what we were in the first year.

“Luckily enough, I have had the opportunity to be here for three years and I’m loving it at the moment.

“It’s been a difficult time for us injury-wise and the good part is only just starting to unfold, so I don’t want to be stressing about contracts.

“We’ve already got players leaving the club and we announced some signings last week, so we’re getting to the bottom of that now.

“Once we do, I can chat to the club and one way or another sort it out.”