Warriors forward departure confirmed
Young prop forward Ben Kilner has left Wigan Warriors by mutual consent.
The 22-year-old, who made one appearance for the Wigan first team, was a graduate of the club's Academy system.
“I have decided to leave rugby league and pursue a different career," said Kilner. "The sport has been a massive factor in my life for the past 15 years and has made me into the man I am today.
“However, through injury and other difficulties I have not been able to achieve the things I wanted to.
“Because of that I knew I had to put my physical and mental health first and pursue a different goal.
“I want to thank everyone at Wigan Warriors – both staff and players for everything they have given me and for all of their support.”
Despite becoming a double Academy Grand Final winner, Kilner was restricted to game time during his junior days because of numerous injuries, including two shoulder reconstructions.
“We are incredibly proud and supportive of the decision that Ben has made," said Warriors executive director, Kris Radlinski.
"He has developed into an outstanding young man and he will always be welcome back at Wigan.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20