Warriors hero will lead side out one last time before retirement

Dom Manfredi

It was announced in June that the winger would hang up his boots at the end of the 2021 season on medical grounds.

But after another consultation, Manfredi has decided to bring forward.

And Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski says Manfredi will be afforded the honour of leading the side out to say goodbye properly to the fans at the DW.

“On Friday for the game against Salford, Dom will lead the team out onto the field," said Radlinski.

"He will be joined by his family and a montage of his greatest moments will be shown on the big screen pre-game.

“Please show Dom as much support as you can, he so deserves it.

“We will work hard with Dom to ensure that he has a great life after rugby.

"And I make no apologies for reaching out to the rugby league community by asking if anyone has any potential work or career opportunities for Dom to consider, then please get in touch.”

Radlinski added: “Nobody can question just how much Dom has tried. It has genuinely broken our hearts watching him push his body.

“Unfortunately, after receiving medical advice, there is nothing more that they can do for Dom's knee.

"The priority now is to get him pain free so that he can live a normal life.

"This will involve very aggressive surgery in which the surgeons break Dom's leg and realign his knee.

“That will not be the end of his surgeries, as in 15 years’ time he will require a complete knee replacement.

“Dom has been with us since he was 14-years-old. He is such an unassuming, humble and honest man.

"He wanted no fuss this week, and I had to explain to him just how much he means to Wigan fans and how much they will want to send him off well."

On his immediate retirement, Manfredi said: “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without rugby league.

"I’m just disappointed it’s not ended on my terms, but I know I’ve given everything possible.

"There’s not one more per cent I could have given. I’m finishing with no regrets – I’ve done everything I can. I’m just gutted.

“You take things from being in those dark places during your career. I’ve learned from past experiences that I will overcome it.

"I will get better and I will be all right – that’s what gets me through it and that’s what’s going to get me through this.

“I can’t thank the Wigan fans enough. I’ve got a close bond with them all. I have a lot of respect for them.

"They’ve been unbelievable supporting me down the years through everything, and I just want to say thank you.

"I want to thank all the staff and players too. They’ve all been there for me.

“Rollercoaster is an understatement to describe my rugby league career.

"It’s been up and down a few times but, on the whole, I’ve loved every minute.

"And I’d do it all again, despite what it’s done to my body. It’s been worth it.”