Warriors new-boy on caring coaching...and becoming a masterchef!

Patrick Mago

Mago is one of several off-season recruits who've been getting used to their new surroundings ahead of the 2022 campaign.

And the former Souths prop says his new coach has gone out of his way to help the bedding in process.

“Matty is a good bloke, since I’ve come in and even before he was calling up and checking on me," Mago said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone was checking in whilst I was isolating, you could just tell that they were trying to make me feel at home.

"Me being here on my own is kind of hard but they’ve checked on me and made me feel a lot more comfortable.

"I can tell we are going to have a good year this year. The boys love Matt and I like him too, he’s a good bloke and I can’t wait to play for him.”

Mago has been getting stuck into training at Robin Park as well as a residential stay in Formby...with one major complaint.

“I’m enjoying it and I guess the boys are making it easy for me with the transition over here, but loving it," he said.

"It’s just the weather really, it’s a bit cold here!

“It’s been pretty hard for me the last couple of days but I’m settling in and the boys are always telling me to take it day by day.

"For me the more ball we can get in hand it makes it more enjoyable for all of us but we’ve got to put in the hard work.

“I signed the contract a long time ago, but I’ve been looking forward to coming over here.

"I knew that I would be coming here for one thing and the main thing for me is to try and win a comp here, hopefully I can make my mum and dad proud too.

Mago's also become something of a whizz in the kitchen since his arrival!

“I’m getting some cooking lessons of Stew our Club chef, I can’t wait for more lessons," he smiled.

"I’ve learnt how to make spaghetti bolognese, I can cook a good scrambled egg myself."