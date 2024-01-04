Warriors pack ‘stronger than last year’ says Jon Wells as Sky Sports pundit highlights recruit with a ‘point to prove’

Sky Sports presenter Jon Wells believes Wigan’s 2024 forward pack will be stronger than last season’s following the latest signings - and has predicted the champions to retain their Super League title.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Peet has added four new additions to his forward options – losing the likes of Morgan Smithies, Kai Pearce-Paul and Joe Shorrocks – with Wells believing that England international Luke Thompson arrives with a point to prove following a lengthy lay-off in 2023.

The 28-year-old has returned to England following four-years in the NRL, limited to just four appearances last season due to a nasty foot injury sustained during pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A marquee signing for Wigan and a man with perhaps a point to prove following a long spell out of the game through injury,” Wells said of Thompson via Sky Sports.

Sky Sports presenter Jon Wells believes Wigan's new forward pack for 2024 is stronger than last year's

“At his best, he will lead the Warriors pack and his signing offsets the loss of Morgan Smithies, though Thompson's style of play signals a more destructive, route-one approach for 2024.

“He plays tough and next season will see a rejuvenated player - thanks in part to Shaun Wane's ability to resist the temptation to select him for the Autumn Test Series against Tonga. Wane's willpower could pay huge dividends for both Thompson and the Warriors next season.”

Wells, 45, continued to praise the recruitment of the DW Stadium outfit over recent seasons, and anticipates another successful campaign for the current champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More generally, recruitment has been a real strength of the Wigan Warriors in recent years,” Wells continued.

“Jai Field and Bevan French have arguably been two of the best overseas imports to Super League in the last decade, and they have added astutely from elsewhere in Super League too with Tyler Dupree and Sam Walters joining midway through 2023 and in the off-season respectively.

“Make no mistake here, this is a fearsome Wigan pack - in my opinion, stronger than last year - which boasts an enviable mix of power (Patrick Mago, Dupree), sheer size (Liam Byrne, Sam Walters), youth (Ethan Havard, Junior Nsemba), experience (Willie Isa, Mike Cooper), aggression (all of the above but especially Tiaki Chan) and guile (Liam Farrell).