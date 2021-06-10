Warriors prop secures loan exit
Wigan Warriors forward Mitch Clark has joined Newcastle Thunder on an initial two-week loan.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:34 pm
He has struggled to nail down a first-team shirt at Wigan since arriving last season from Castleford on a three-year deal.
Clark has made only 10 appearances for Wigan, with two of them coming this term.
