Warriors' Reserve title made 'even better' by nilling St Helens in final, insists hero

The cherry and whites won 24-0 at Robin Park - scoring five unanswered tries - to lift the title for the second year in a row.

After going through the regular season unbeaten, it was the perfect way to finish off another fantastic year.

Wigan celebrate winning the Reserves title after beating St Helens at Robin Park

“We knew before the game it was going to be tough as Saints are a physical team, but so are we," said centre Eckersely, who scored Wigan's third try.

"The lads had to dig in to get the result in tough conditions, but to put 24 points on Saints and to nil them as well makes the victory even better.

“It’s been a really good year for us as we knew we had to back up the success of last season.

"We made sure we knew what we had to do in each game we played, and even though sometimes things didn’t go our way, everyone stuck together to go unbeaten.”

Eckersley also deflected his own man of the match award on to his colleagues.

“It’s a great feeling but you can’t do it without your teammates around you," he said.

"I’d like to thank the lads for helping me play well and it’s just about doing my bit for them which they would do for me.

"It's been a big year for Eckersley, including loan spells at Championship sides London, Widnes and Barrow.

“(Coach) John Duffy’s really helped me develop this year," he added.

"Also coming up against men each week while on loan really helped with my physicality and speed in the back end of this year.

“I’m looking forward to next season although this one isn’t done yet.

"It’s going to be a good week of training before a big game for the lads next weekend.

Warriors: Logan Astley, Maddox Jeffrey, Iain Thornley, Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas, Ryan Hampshire, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Cade Cust, Kavan Rothwell, Junior Nsemba, Finley Beardworth, Joe Shorrocks.