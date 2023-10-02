News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Warriors' Reserve title made 'even better' by nilling St Helens in final, insists hero

Zach Eckersley insisted Wigan Warriors winning the Reserve League crown was made 'even better' by nilling St Helens in the final.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The cherry and whites won 24-0 at Robin Park - scoring five unanswered tries - to lift the title for the second year in a row.

Read More
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic fans see their 10-man side toil against league leaders P...

After going through the regular season unbeaten, it was the perfect way to finish off another fantastic year.

Wigan celebrate winning the Reserves title after beating St Helens at Robin ParkWigan celebrate winning the Reserves title after beating St Helens at Robin Park
Wigan celebrate winning the Reserves title after beating St Helens at Robin Park
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We knew before the game it was going to be tough as Saints are a physical team, but so are we," said centre Eckersely, who scored Wigan's third try.

"The lads had to dig in to get the result in tough conditions, but to put 24 points on Saints and to nil them as well makes the victory even better.

“It’s been a really good year for us as we knew we had to back up the success of last season.

"We made sure we knew what we had to do in each game we played, and even though sometimes things didn’t go our way, everyone stuck together to go unbeaten.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eckersley also deflected his own man of the match award on to his colleagues.

“It’s a great feeling but you can’t do it without your teammates around you," he said.

"I’d like to thank the lads for helping me play well and it’s just about doing my bit for them which they would do for me.

"It's been a big year for Eckersley, including loan spells at Championship sides London, Widnes and Barrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“(Coach) John Duffy’s really helped me develop this year," he added.

"Also coming up against men each week while on loan really helped with my physicality and speed in the back end of this year.

“I’m looking forward to next season although this one isn’t done yet.

"It’s going to be a good week of training before a big game for the lads next weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warriors: Logan Astley, Maddox Jeffrey, Iain Thornley, Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas, Ryan Hampshire, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Cade Cust, Kavan Rothwell, Junior Nsemba, Finley Beardworth, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchange: Tom Forber, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Harvey Wilson, Max Wood.

Related topics:St HelensRobin ParkWigan