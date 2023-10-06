News you can trust since 1853
Warriors supporters to show their appreciation towards departing chairman during semi-final

Wigan Warriors supporters look set to pay tribute to departing chairman Ian Lenagan during the home Super League semi-final against Hull KR.
By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
The fixture will mark his last home game as the club’s chairman and shareholder.

Fans inside the DW Stadium look set to hold a minute’s applause on the 16th minute of Saturday’s fixture - to mark the years of Lenagan’s family ownership.

Lenagan will officially resign on November 30th, with Mike Danson set to become the club’s new 100% owner and professor Chris Brookes to step up as chairman – having been appointed vice earlier this year.

Wigan Warriors chairman Ian LenaganWigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan
Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan
The 77-year-old businessman bought the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007, with Michael Maguire his first head coach appointment for 2010 as the succesor to Brian Noble.

His honours at the club include four Super League titles, three Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields and the 2017 World Club Challenge.

Danson will become 100% owner of the club purchasing the remaining 51% of the Lenagan shares on December 1.

