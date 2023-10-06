Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fixture will mark his last home game as the club’s chairman and shareholder.

Fans inside the DW Stadium look set to hold a minute’s applause on the 16th minute of Saturday’s fixture - to mark the years of Lenagan’s family ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lenagan will officially resign on November 30th, with Mike Danson set to become the club’s new 100% owner and professor Chris Brookes to step up as chairman – having been appointed vice earlier this year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan

The 77-year-old businessman bought the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007, with Michael Maguire his first head coach appointment for 2010 as the succesor to Brian Noble.

His honours at the club include four Super League titles, three Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields and the 2017 World Club Challenge.