Warriors will have a ‘target on our back’ in 2024 says Liam Marshall as Grand Final hero discusses leadership role
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winger crossed for the only try in last year’s 10-2 Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons, claiming a double alongside the League Leaders’ Shield.
However, the 27-year-old says that the new playing group, joined by six new additions during the off-season, have to find their new identity and prepare for another tough season in Super League.
Asked how the club can top the successes of 2023, he said: “We’ve just got to turn around and go again.
“There’s three domestic trophies to go for and hopefully we can be in contention for them all.
“I think we’ll have a target on our back this year with us being the champions and I think that’s what comes with success.
“We want to be the team that’s up there and challenging for things and in the last couple of years we’ve cemented ourselves as that and it’s now a case of not falling in love with ourselves.
“We’re a new group with a new rotation of players.
“We have to get our new identity as the 2024 playing group and hopefully we can go on and have the success that we did last year.”
Marshall, who scored a hat-trick on his 150th club appearance against Hull KR to send his side to Old Trafford last year, was added to the club’s leadership group during the campaign – an enjoyable experience so far.
“Stepping up to the leadership group has been an interesting role for me and something that I’ve enjoyed,” Marshall continued.
“I’ve still got a lot to learn, but it’s been good and hopefully I can help the group along.
“I’ve tried to just be myself, there’s a lot of different ways you can lead a team.
"And when the games come, there will be some tough conversations about picking teams and that’ll be for us as a leadership group to keep that playing group together and keep everyone on one side and working towards that one common goal as a team.”