Wigan Warriors profilic winger Liam Marshall finished the 2024 Super League campaign as the competition’s top try-scorer with an eye-catching total of 29.

Super League has put together a montage of all his tries across an incredible campaign that saw him named in the Super League Dream Team for the first time, alongside club team-mates Junior Nsemba, Luke Thompson and left-wing partner Jake Wardle.

The 28-year-old capped off an outstanding season, winning an unprecedented quadruple under Matt Peet, with his first international cap with England against Samoa at Headingley Stadium.