Wayne Rooney names Wigan Warriors among teams he chose not to support and why
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ex-England captain was Leeds legend Burrow’s first guest on his new BBC podcast, ‘Seven’ with the Manchester United record-goalscorer revealing what hooked him to support the Rhinos.
Now in charge of Birmingham City in the Championship, Rooney is a well-known rugby league fan, having presented the Rhinos with their team shirts ahead of the 2012 Grand Final against Warrington at Old Trafford.
"I remember thinking there’s no way I was going to support St Helens, Warrington or Wigan because they’re all fake scousers,” he joked.
"I was thinking what team am I going to support and I remember, it was a Friday night, and I’m watching the Rhinos play, and seeing Rob there, Keith Senior, [Kevin] Sinfield - I was gripped.
"I knew it was controversial obviously as well, playing for Manchester United and that rivalry with Leeds in football, so I knew it was a controversial decision.
"But just from watching that first game, the Rhinos, I was gripped.”
Burrow launched his new BBC Sounds podcast alongside wife Lindsey and is a seven part-series showcasing inspirational stories from sporting greats.
The Motor Neurone Disease campaigner, diagnosed in 2019, uses ground-breaking technology to speak using his eyes with the creation of his computerised ‘Yorkshire’ voice.
Rugby union icon and World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson and British double-Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes are among those already confirmed for the series.