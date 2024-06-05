Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will kick off at 3:07pm, moving from its traditional time as rugby league celebrates the life of Rob Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain legend Burrow wore the number seven jersey during his decorated playing career, and sadly passed away at the age of 41 last Sunday.

Supporters will be able to leave tributes at the rugby league statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9:45am on Saturday morning – offering the opportunity to fans of all clubs to show their appreciation and admiration for his courage and humanity, as so many Leeds devotees have done already at AMT Headingley.

There will be further chances to demonstrate that affection with the Wembley crowd invited to join in one minute’s applause after seven minutes of each of the four finals on rugby league’s traditional showpiece occasion – starting with the inspiresport Champion Schools Final in the morning between St Peter’s Catholic High School of Orrell and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, followed by the second Women’s Challenge Cup Final to have been played at Wembley, which features Burrow’s beloved Leeds Rhinos taking on the holders, St Helens.

There will also be one minute’s silence before the Women’s Challenge Cup Final and the Men’s Final that follows – in each case following Abide with Me, the hymn which has long been part of Challenge Cup Final tradition, and which will be sung this year by Maxwell Thorpe and Katherine Jenkins OBE.

The 1895 Cup Final between Wakefield Trinity and Sheffield Eagles will conclude the action in the capital.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: “Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a Rugby League superhero.

“We are grateful to BBC Sport and Wembley Stadium for their support - and to all involved with the six clubs and two schools who will be playing at Wembley on Saturday.