What role will Jai Field play in Wigan Warriors' run-in?

What role will Jai Field play over the next few weeks?

Frequent, enforced changes to his side have contributed to the disruption and a clunky attack which is posting far too few tries.

Lam expects fit-again Aussie Jai Field to play his role after returning to the side from a five-month lay-off, having suffered a serious hamstring injury during his debut in March.

He has shown glimpses of his electric speed and dazzling footwork in cameos against Salford and Hull KR, and is poised for a bigger role as he builds up his fitness and confidence.

Yet while Lam would love a settled side, he is unsure where Field will fit into his plans.

The 23-year-old can play halfback and full-back, and with Willie Isa – who has been covering right centre – banned there is the option of Field going in at No.1 and Zak Hardaker to centre.

But given he is yet up to speed, a role off the bench would seem more likely – or even a spot on the right wing, outside Jake Bibby – for now.

“It usually takes six weeks to get back up to speed after a long lay-off like that,” said Lam.

“I’m hoping he can find his confidence quickly and where he fits in, we’ll have to figure out that.

“I’ve watched him since when he was 14 and I know what he’s capable of doing, what his strengths are and what he can bring to the team. I think there’s a place for him in our 17, it’s figuring out what that is.

“With Jai, he just needs to get on the field and that will bring him confidence and our trust on where he fits best.”

Field was one of three players who missed Friday’s derby who are now back in the selection mix, along with hooker Sam Powell (head injury) and prop Brad Singleton (suspension).

Lam’s confidence that Wigan will get it right is unwavering, but he doesn’t have much time.

The visit of Leeds tonight is quickly followed by a trip to Castleford next Monday, ahead of a Magic Weekend showdown with Warrington six days later.

“I have total belief in them, I expressed that after the game. I trust in the players and I trust we’ll get it right,” said Lam.

“The pressure cooker is on and that’s when you see the best players and the best teams at their best – that’s the challenge.

“It’s always tough here, every week is tough, over the season to be in a position we are with different players and different combinations has been hard.

“But we’re getting some players back and we need to find some cohesion over the next few weeks.