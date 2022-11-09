The dominant win confirmed top spot in Group A for Tom Coyd’s side, who have won all three of their games.

Roberts, along with his Wigan teammate Adam Rigby, was on the bench for England, while Phil started for Ireland.

James Simpson was among the scorers, as he went over four times during the victory.

England Wheelchair have progressed to the semi-finals (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

Meanwhile, Joe Coyd, Sebastien Bechara, Nathan Collins and Jack Brown all claimed hat-tricks, with Rigby got a brace along with Tom Halliwell.

The other scorer was Lewis King, who went over for a singular try.

Coyd’s side will now compete in the semi-finals in Sheffield this Sunday, where they will fight for a place in the final at Manchester Central on November 18.

As for Ireland, their tournament has come to an end, finishing Group A in fourth place behind England, Australia and Spain.

