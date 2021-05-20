The prop joined Wigan from part-time outfit Barrow and is thought to be heading to the Wolves in 2022. (Photo: Bernard Platt)

Which Wigan Warriors are out of contract?

As news Joe Bullock looks set to be heading to Warrington for next year, here are all the Wigan Warriors whose deals run out at the end of the year.

By Stuart Bannerman
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:45 am

So far only one has had his next move officially confirmed.

1. Bevan French

The electric No.1, who joined midway through 2019, signed a new one-year deal towards the end of last season. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Buy photo

2. Jackson Hastings

In the second year with Wigan, the Aussie halfback has already signed a two-year deal with NRL outfit Wests.(Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix

Buy photo

3. Oliver Gildart

The England centre is understood to have agreed a move to the NRL, with Wests, at the end of this season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images

Buy photo

4. Dom Manfredi

The winger, back in the side after another injury spell, has spent his entire career with Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3