Which Wigan Warriors are out of contract?

So far only one has had his next move officially confirmed.
1. Bevan French
The electric No.1, who joined midway through 2019, signed a new one-year deal towards the end of last season. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)
Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
2. Jackson Hastings
In the second year with Wigan, the Aussie halfback has already signed a two-year deal with NRL outfit Wests.(Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix
3. Oliver Gildart
The England centre is understood to have agreed a move to the NRL, with Wests, at the end of this season. (Photo: Getty Images)
Photo: Getty Images
4. Dom Manfredi
The winger, back in the side after another injury spell, has spent his entire career with Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com