Why Leeds Rhinos are out of the running to sign George Williams 'long-term'

George Williams

Wigan and Warrington are leading the race for Williams' signature after his immediate release from Canberra.

Leeds boss Agar confirmed they had contacted the England halfback's agent but doesn't think a Yorkshire club could secure him.

"We seriously did enquire but the fact he wants to settle back in the north west pretty much rules us out of signing him long-term," said Agar. "I would suggest at the moment that will do us, although things change."

His mention of 'long-term', of course, leaves ajar the possibility of him joining the Rhinos - needing a half after Kyle Eastmond's retirement - for the rest of this campaign.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester admitted yesterday they had contacted the 26-year-old's agent with a "cheeky" offer.

“Budget wise, we don’t know about that. But we have the cap space," said Chester.