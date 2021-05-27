Why Leeds Rhinos are out of the running to sign George Williams 'long-term'
Leeds coach Richard Agar has hosed down the prospect of them landing George Williams "long-term".
Wigan and Warrington are leading the race for Williams' signature after his immediate release from Canberra.
Leeds boss Agar confirmed they had contacted the England halfback's agent but doesn't think a Yorkshire club could secure him.
"We seriously did enquire but the fact he wants to settle back in the north west pretty much rules us out of signing him long-term," said Agar. "I would suggest at the moment that will do us, although things change."
His mention of 'long-term', of course, leaves ajar the possibility of him joining the Rhinos - needing a half after Kyle Eastmond's retirement - for the rest of this campaign.
Wakefield coach Chris Chester admitted yesterday they had contacted the 26-year-old's agent with a "cheeky" offer.
“Budget wise, we don’t know about that. But we have the cap space," said Chester.
“He’s a fantastic player. I messaged his agent yesterday with a cheeky little text telling him to bear us in mind should anything arise."