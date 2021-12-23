Why Wigan Warriors ace chose Billinge ahead of Manchester!

Cade Cust

The new arrival from Manly turned down the opportunity to experience city life in Manchester, because he wants to immerse himself into Wigan life.

“I grew up in the country so it’s a bit of that but it’s good to be closer to training, being around Wigan,” he said.

“I just want to spend some time to get to know people, get to know the fans – it’ll be good to meet everyone and have the boys around here.

“I didn’t want to be travelling too far from Manchester, it’s good to be close.”

Opening up on his background, he revealed: “I grew up in Scone, all my family is there, it’s a real close knit footy family and footy town.

“I moved from there when I was 16 to Manly and I’ve been there for the past seven years.

“My family came to every game so they would drive for four hours to Sydney to watch the games.

"It’s a bit of a flight for them now to come over but they’re excited to come over in February to watch a couple of games.”