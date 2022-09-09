Matches taking place in England on Friday night have been postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but things are set to resume on Saturday.

This includes the final round of the Championship season and the Super League play-off game between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils (K.O. 1pm).

The other eliminator match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos goes ahead as scheduled tonight due to the fixture being held in Perpignan.

Matches will go ahead as planned this weekend

Meanwhile, amateur clubs in Wigan will still be in action as well.

Before all fixtures there will be a period of silence and where possible the National Anthem will be played.