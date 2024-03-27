Wigan and St Helens name 21-man squads for Good Friday
Warriors boss Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with full-back Jai Field returning after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles. He replaces Tom Forber.
Meanwhile, Tommy Makinson and Mark Percival return to Paul Wellens’ Saints squad, with the former having served a two-match suspension.
England international winger Makinson returns after an injury in the warm-up that kept him from playing in the Super League match against Leeds Rhinos.
James Bell will miss the derby following an unsuccessful appeal to have his one-match ban overturned.
St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Blake, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Clark, Lee, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Sironen, Wingfield, Whitley, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell.
Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley.
