Wigan and St Helens name 21-man squads for Good Friday

Wigan and St Helens have named their 21-man squads for the sold-out Good Friday derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warriors boss Matt Peet has made just one change to his squad, with full-back Jai Field returning after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Sheffield Eagles. He replaces Tom Forber.

Meanwhile, Tommy Makinson and Mark Percival return to Paul Wellens’ Saints squad, with the former having served a two-match suspension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England international winger Makinson returns after an injury in the warm-up that kept him from playing in the Super League match against Leeds Rhinos.

Jai Field has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie with Sheffield EaglesJai Field has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie with Sheffield Eagles
Jai Field has returned to Wigan's 21-man squad after missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie with Sheffield Eagles

James Bell will miss the derby following an unsuccessful appeal to have his one-match ban overturned.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Blake, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Clark, Lee, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Mbye, Sironen, Wingfield, Whitley, Delaney, Davies, Royle, Hurrell.

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley.

Related topics:Tommy MakinsonSt HelensWiganJames BellJai FieldEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.