Wigan band The Lathums confirmed to headline the Super League Grand Final

The Lathums sold out their homecoming gig at Robin Park this week

Wigan’s own The Lathums have been confirmed to headline the off-field entertainment at this year’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The chart-topping four-piece played their biggest headline show to date on Friday night at Robin Park, to a sell-out crowd of around 11,500.

The Grand Final – on Saturday, October 12 – comes the week before they play the Co-Op Arena with Keane on Saturday, October 19 – meaning a rare double of Old Trafford and the Etihad Campus on consecutive Saturdays.

A statement from RFL Commercial read: “Grand Final night has become renowned for show-stopping performances on and off the field, with The Lathums following the distinguished footsteps of the likes of James, The Charlatans, Shed Seven and last year’s headliners, Reverend and the Makers.”

Katarina Graham, RL Commercial’s Senior Marketing Manager, said: “The Lathums are a perfect fit for the Betfred Super League Grand Final. They are loved in their hometown of Wigan and across the rugby league heartlands – maybe even in St Helens.

"And the 'Chance to See Fund' they have championed for the last year, raising thousands of pounds to provide creative opportunities for young people, is exactly the sort of social impact initiative which our Betfred Super League clubs support.

“I know they’re buzzing about the chance of playing at Rugby League’s biggest night of the year – and we’re equally excited.”

The Lathums will play two performances - pre-match and at half-time – and tickets are available here.