Wigan-born prop Chris Hill preparing to make his fifth Challenge Cup final appearance

The Wigan-born prop played a key role in Warrington’s two Wembley triumphs during his decade at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

After turning down a new contract with the Wolves, the 34-year-old opted to join Ian Watson’s side.

"Last year I had a chat with my wife and said 'I think it's time for a change'," he said.

"I wasn't enjoying it as much so I thought it was time I moved on and took myself out of my comfort zone, such as travelling to training which I'd never done before.

"It was with a new group of lads - I only knew Watto, Jez (Jermaine McGillvary) and Leroy (Cudjoe) - and it was a case of throwing yourself in at the deep end.

"I didn't know how it was going to go but I wanted to challenge myself."

Hill puts Huddersfield’s success this season down to the shrewd management of Watson, who rebuilt his team this year around new signings Hill, Theo Fages and Tui Lolohea.

"There was a change in personnel," he added.

"Watto got rid of a few and brought in a few. Theo has been leading us around, he's been a really good signing.

"And Watto has got us buying into everything. We enjoy each other's company and togetherness goes a long way.

"I played with Watto at Leigh and heard a lot of good raps about him. We met up and you just get that feeling, that connection. I'm glad I made the move.

"He knows the game inside out. He will have watched umpteen videos of Wigan, I don't know if he sleeps. He's very methodical and expects the best out of us all the time."

With four cup final appearances already under his belt, Hill will spend the week passing on tips to his young team-mates and urging them to enjoy the occasion.

"You've got to enjoy it because you don't know when the next one is coming," he said.

"I'm lucky enough to have played in five, Jez has been here 11 or 12 years and this is his first.

"You're a long time retired so you've got to enjoy moments like this.”