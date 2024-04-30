Wigan boss Matt Peet makes recruitment admission with Super League transfer window to open from May 1

Wigan boss Matt Peet admits he is expecting a quiet transfer window with the reigning Super League champions having already worked hard to tie down some of their star players.
By Josh McAllister
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The recruitment window officially opens from May 1, allowing off-contract players to negotiate deals with other clubs ahead of next year.

But the Warriors have already been planning long-term with key extensions handed to superstars such as Bevan French, Jai Field and Harry Smith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
5 off-contract Wigan Warriors players available on the transfer market for 2025 ...
Wigan coach Matt Peet was asked about his recruitment plans with Super League's transfer window to open from May 1Wigan coach Matt Peet was asked about his recruitment plans with Super League's transfer window to open from May 1
Wigan coach Matt Peet was asked about his recruitment plans with Super League's transfer window to open from May 1

Only five first-team players are known to be without deals beyond the current campaign, with Patrick Mago and Jacob Douglas among those but with options for another year in their respective contracts.

“I think it’s a good sign for us when I’m not expecting our squad to look very different next year,” the Wigan boss said.

“We like the group that we’ve got, we feel like it’s one that’s going to improve over the next few years with it being young.

"I don’t see us doing a great deal of business.

“We’re always with an open mind and an eye on the market, but the salary cap and quota is there for a reason."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peet has welcomed the early completed business, saying it will allow him to develop his current squad, which boasts an average age of just 24, having signed the likes of youngsters Sam Walters, Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan ahead of their title defending season.

“It means you can concentrate on your work which is developing your players and developing your team,” he continued.

Recruitment is important and it can be a way to add to your group, but I think most coaches prefer to coach.”

Related topics:RecruitmentWiganSuper LeagueHarry SmithJai FieldBevan French

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.