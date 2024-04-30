Wigan boss Matt Peet makes recruitment admission with Super League transfer window to open from May 1
The recruitment window officially opens from May 1, allowing off-contract players to negotiate deals with other clubs ahead of next year.
But the Warriors have already been planning long-term with key extensions handed to superstars such as Bevan French, Jai Field and Harry Smith.
Only five first-team players are known to be without deals beyond the current campaign, with Patrick Mago and Jacob Douglas among those but with options for another year in their respective contracts.
“I think it’s a good sign for us when I’m not expecting our squad to look very different next year,” the Wigan boss said.
“We like the group that we’ve got, we feel like it’s one that’s going to improve over the next few years with it being young.
"I don’t see us doing a great deal of business.
“We’re always with an open mind and an eye on the market, but the salary cap and quota is there for a reason."
Peet has welcomed the early completed business, saying it will allow him to develop his current squad, which boasts an average age of just 24, having signed the likes of youngsters Sam Walters, Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan ahead of their title defending season.
“It means you can concentrate on your work which is developing your players and developing your team,” he continued.
“Recruitment is important and it can be a way to add to your group, but I think most coaches prefer to coach.”
