Wigan brothers to make Magic Weekend history at this year's event in Newcastle

Wigan-born referees Aaron and Liam Moore will make history across the next few days.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

The pair will become the first brothers to take charge of Super League fixtures at the same Magic Weekend.

At this year’s event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, Liam has been appointed for the clash between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3.45pm).

Meanwhile, Aaron will make his Magic Weekend debut on Sunday, in the game between Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards (K.O. 12pm).

Liam MooreLiam Moore
Aaron Moore will make his Magic Weekend debut as a refereeAaron Moore will make his Magic Weekend debut as a referee
