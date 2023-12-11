Wigan chief backs new law changes to protect the game and its players: ‘We have to move with the times’

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has backed the new significant law changes in order to protect the future of the game and its players.

The Rugby Football League confirmed major changes last week, with tackling above the armpit to be outlawed at all levels of the game in Britain from 2025 to reduce the risk of head contact.

It was one of 44 recommendations accepted by the RFL, with the decisions met by backlash, including a petition currently online opposing the changes signed by more than 3,500 supporters.

However, Wigan legend and chief Radlinski, who played 322 times for the club, believes the changes had to be made.

“It’s going to look and it’s probably going to feel differently, there’s no doubt about that. But there’s a harsh reality that you have to move with the times as well,” he said.

“I’m one for the purist. People say that the Grand Final wasn’t as exciting as it should have been – I thought it was outstanding because of the endeavour and the contact.

“But we have to take brain health seriously. Not just for the individuals playing, but for the future of the sport as well. With the risks that are out there, litigations and other things, we need to be seen to be making changes to make our game safer.

“I grew up in the era where, I wouldn’t say anything goes, but it was all on the line.

“I think everybody knows that we have to move and we have to change with the times.

"In my eyes, it’s inevitable and a necessity.”

Recently appointed Wigan chairman Chris Brookes played a role in recommending the changes, having worked as the RFL’s chief medical officer.

“Chris has been at the forefront of concussions in sport for the last decade,” Radlinski continued.

“He’s such a respected figure.

“He would have put his recommendations forward based on specific data. When the future of the sport is at stake, personal opinion goes out the window.

“It’s health and safety for the sport, as well as the players.

“The players know more than ever about the process of concussions, we’re educating them all the time.