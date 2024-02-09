Wigan community club to raise funds through sponsored walk ahead of World Club Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team are hoping to raise money for off-field kits ahead of the Rhinos Challenge at Butlin’s Skegness, with more than 300 teams booked on for the huge festival event.

They will walk close to nine miles from Leigh Sports Village to the DW Stadium ahead of Wigan’s clash with Penrith Panthers on Saturday, February 24, and will later form the guard of honour for both teams inside the sold-out ground.

Wigan St Patricks Girls under-13s are undergoing a sponsored walk ahead of the World Club Challenge

Head coach John Bowhay said: “Our determined girls, aged 12 and 13, are gearing up for a significant challenge, walking the 8.6 miles from Leigh Sports Village to the DW Stadium.

“This challenge not only presents a physical challenge but also a mental one, showcasing the resilience and determination of our young athletes.

“In a wonderful show of support, Leigh Leopards has generously offered to have some of their ladies' first-team meet us at their stadium and set us off on our journey. This collaboration adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.

“Additionally, we are delighted to announce that Danny Fullerton from Wigan Warriors has graciously donated a signed rugby ball from both Wigan and Penrith.”

The community are invited to cheer on or join the girls on their challenge, with Bowhay adding: “We would be honoured to have people join us in supporting the girls on this memorable day.

“Your presence or any contribution would mean the world to us as we embark on this empowering journey leading toward the Rhinos Challenge in May.”