Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been named World Rugby coach of the year for 2023.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:08 GMT
Wigan rugby league legend Farrell, who was not in Paris to accept the award, saw off competition from South Africa's Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand's Ian Foster and Fiji's Simon Raiwalui.

The 48-year-old Englishman – who switched codes to join Saracens back in March 2005 – guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year.

But his side – ranked No.1 on the planet – were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea was named men's 15s player of the year ahead of Ireland's Bundee Aki, France's Antoine Dupont and South Africa's Eben Etzebeth.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe won try of the year for his long-range solo effort against England during the Six Nations.

