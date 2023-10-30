Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan rugby league legend Farrell, who was not in Paris to accept the award, saw off competition from South Africa's Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand's Ian Foster and Fiji's Simon Raiwalui.

The 48-year-old Englishman – who switched codes to join Saracens back in March 2005 – guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Farrell has been named rugby union coach of the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his side – ranked No.1 on the planet – were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea was named men's 15s player of the year ahead of Ireland's Bundee Aki, France's Antoine Dupont and South Africa's Eben Etzebeth.