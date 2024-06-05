Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday will mark only the second time in history Wigan have faced Warrington in a Challenge Cup Final - the first in 1990.

Having achieved it all across a legendary career, former Wigan scrum-half Andy Gregory was awarded the Lance Todd Trophy for the second time for his performance in the 36-14 victory at Old Wembley back in the 1989-90 season.

Kevin Iro and Mark Preston both enjoyed braces during the Challenge Cup Final triumph, as well as a try for back-rower Denis Betts, while Gregory produced a stunning assist over his head for captain Ellery Hanley to help seal a famous victory with an electric crowd of 77,729.

Andy Gregory won the Lance Todd Trophy twice during his decorated career

“I remember Mark Preston scoring two cracking tries going down the wings, showing a bit of pace,” Gregory, 62, recalled.

“We played really well that day.

“I went through a gap and I just caught a glimpse of Ellery Hanley on the right-hand side, and I threw it over the top of my head backwards. Ellery carried on, finished it off and went under the sticks and that’s what sealed our victory.

“I think that’s what swayed it for me to win the Lance Todd Trophy.

“Shaun Edwards also took a really nasty knock. He smashed his cheekbones to bits, but he played on. With the modern game and modern day technology, you probably would have been looking at a six-to-eight game suspension for that tackle!”

That victory marked the third of a run that extended to an incredible eight straight wins in the prestigious competition, including results over Halifax, St Helens, Castleford, Leeds and Widnes.

Former Great Britain international Gregory made 186 appearances for hometown club Wigan that included the inaugural World Club Challenge, five Challenge Cups, four Championships, two Regal Trophies, two Lancashire Cups, plus the John Player Trophy and a Premiership.

“I was lucky to play nine times at Wembley and never lost. It’s not a bad record!” Gregory added, with 26 caps on the international stage for Great Britain.

“I’m proud of it.