A free ‘Become a Ref’ course will take place at Hindley ARLFC on Wednesday August 3, between 10am and 4pm.

This event will provide people with the chance to learn from elite level referees, as well as allowing them to become members of the society.

The open day will also include a complimentary lunch and refreshments.

Wigan Referees Society are hosting a free course (Photo Credit: Glenn King)