Wigan St Judes seek help after damage to club’s pitches force postponements

Community club Wigan St Judes ARLFC were forced to postpone home games last weekend after their pitches were damaged by anti-social behaviour.
By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
The club are seeking help after numerous individuals were caught ruining the pitches on quad bikes and an off-road motorcycle, with fears for more future games and training sessions being forced to cancel.

One of the biggest amateur clubs in the country with 22 teams from under-7s to under-18s, open age, womens and masters, Wigan St Judes were forced to reverse their recent weekend of home fixtures, financially impacting the club.

Wigan St Judes are seeking help following damage to the club's pitches
“Please help our neighbours and our club by identifying them,” the club shared.

“Our neighbours are being disturbed by this anti-social behaviour.

"We have hundreds of players from young boys and girls to adults that rely on using these pitches to play rugby on.

“Any information would be greatly appreciated.

“Please help us to stop this, if it continues our players will have nowhere to play this season.”

They added: “Many thanks to Worsley Mesnes ward Councillors who are being very supportive in trying to solve the problem and the residents in the area.”

More information and pictures are available on the club’s Facebook page.

Those who can help are urged to contact [email protected].

