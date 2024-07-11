Wigan St Judes thank community for support after winning grassroots competition
Rugby league community club Wigan St Judes won a competition for £500 over the weekend.
The club’s under-14s side won the grassroots competition with Universal Competitions, with 728 votes on social media helping the club bag first place.
The coaching staff and parents would like to express their thanks to the community for pulling together and helping the side win the money, which will go towards new kit and the end of year presentation.
