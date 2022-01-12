Wigan St Patricks' first round Challenge Cup tie available to stream this weekend

Wigan St Pats in action (credit: Jonathan Buck)

The club will take on Rochdale Mayfield on Saturday (K.O. 2.15pm), in what will be Andy Gregory’s first game as head coach.

After winning the competition seven-times during his playing career, the competition means a lot to the Wigan rugby league legend, who took on the role at St Pats last month.

The game at Mayfield Sports Centre is the third to be streamed this weekend, with Orrell St James’ match against Army Rugby League available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

This will also be the first of 20 games, across various competitions, to be shown on the Sportsman.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We were delighted by the response of Rugby League fans when The Sportsman showed several ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup last year, so it’s a really positive step forward that they will be covering so many more games from different competitions in 2022.

“There is such a range of great Rugby League to look forward to, and this additional coverage of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League, and of the Wheelchair game, will help to raise excitement and awareness ahead of the World Cups in the autumn.

“The return of 28 teams representing Community Rugby League is one of the highlights of the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup after their Covid-enforced absence last year, so it’s fitting that The Sportsman will start their coverage with one of the First Round ties which kick off the season – involving two clubs who show the strength and importance of Community Rugby League in Rochdale Mayfield and Wigan St Patricks.”