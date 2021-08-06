Wigan Warriors 16 Salford Red Devils 6: Jai Field returns to action

Jai Field played his first game since March

They trailed 6-4 at half-time but four Harry Smith goals, plus a Sam Powell try, put them 16-6 ahead entering the final few minutes.

The Warriors' performance wasn't as polished as their 50-8 smashing of Leigh just five days earlier, but it was another good result which kept them in fourth position in the table - and in fairness, there was some mitigation for the disjointed display.

Australian Field started at stand-off in his first game since suffering a serious hamstring injury in his debut on the opening night back in March.

He had little chance to show his frightening footwork and blistering pace during a tepid first-half before being replaced by Zak Hardaker, another player back from injury.

But their return was soured by the loss of five players - a potentially season-ending injury to Thomas Leuluai, knocks to Liam Farrell and Oliver Gildart as well as suspensions to Brad Singleton and Ollie Partington.

Wigan needed a late, dramatic Jackson Hastings drop goal to beat Salford 17-16 back in May.

And by half-time it was clear they would again have to come from behind if they were to claim victory, as the visitors edged an uninspiring opening 40 minutes 6-4.

Retired winger Dom Manfredi received an emotional guard of honour before the match, to loud applause from the thousands of fans inside the DW.

In the 13th minute, Sam Halsall had the strength to cross in the corner - his second try in a week following his effort against the Centurions. Smith's conversion-attempt rebounded off the upright.

Salford replied down the same edge in the 27th minute, ex-Warrior Joe Burgess diving over to lock the scores. The Red Devils also had ex-Warriors Dan Sarginson, Kevin Brown and Lee Mossop in their ranks.

Both sides finished the half a man down after Morgan Smithies and Josh Johnson were, seemingly harshly, sinbinned for a skirmish.

The Red Devils may have lost another on another to a yellow card on another day, Tui Lolohea barging John Bateman away as he chased his own kick.

Wigan did get the penalty in front of the sticks but elected to tap, which backfired. And on the stroke of half-time, Salford did boot a penalty - via Harvey Livett - when captain Sam Powell was penalised for answering back to referee Tom Grant.

With Hardaker replacing Field at the break, he moved to full-back allowing Hastings to switch to his preferred halfback role. And both of those players were heavily involved in a stronger, controlled and far more satisfying display.

The hosts started the second-half with much more energy and urgency, and were soon rewarded as a Smith penalty levelled the scores.

The halfback poked them further ahead in the 50th minute when Joe Bullock was tackled high.

Some classy centre play from Bibby, lively work from Smith and improvised wing work from Marshall carved out half-chances - which just couldn't be finished off.

A high tackle by Ata Hingano on Hastings earned the sub a spell in the sinbin and presented Smith the chance to kick the resulting penalty, sending Wigan 10-6 clear in the 64th minute.

They seemed to be on a roll, and good play by Hastings and Hardaker found Bateman, who had the strength to shrug off two defenders and then find the supporting Powell on his shoulder to make it 14-6. Smith's conversion wedged a 10-point gap between the sides.

Wigan: Hastings; Halsall, Isa, Bibby, Marshall; Field, Smith; Clubb, Powell, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Smithies, Shorrocks. Subs: Bateman, Bullock, Byrne, Hardaker.

Salford: Lolohea; Williams, Costello, Sarginson, Burgess; Atkin, Brown; Mossop, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Livett, Taylor, Addy. Subs: Hingano, Johnson, Pauli, Robson.

Referee: T Grant