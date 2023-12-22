Our panel of Warriors experts are back for one final time of the year to reflect on the 2023 season that saw Wigan lift the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy.

Darren Wrudd

I know that much can happen in a season of rugby league, but 2023 seems to have had more than its fair share of big news. The biggest no doubt is the changing of the guard in the ownership of our club. The Lenagan family set out with a plan to bring a certain pride back into Wigan Warriors from the beginning and they have tirelessly worked to achieve this by employing the right people, promoting the right attitudes within and learning from any mistakes they made along the way. That Mr. Lenagan has stepped down as chairman and left a gap which has been filled by Dr. Chris Brookes. A highly respected individual who has Wigan rugby through his core. I would like to thank the Lenagan family for what they have achieved on our behalf, but also on how they have carefully handed over the club to secure its future.

On the field there has been great success through the year, with more young guns getting their chance and then not letting it go, the competition for places has been great to see and when injuries bite, we have such strength in depth to call upon that we can push to the Grand Final and finish as Champions yet again at Old Trafford, not forgetting our reserves smashing Saints in their final. I feel sure our academy would have done the same if they had not been ruled out on a technical infringement.

Wigan Warriors won their sixth Super League title in October at Old Trafford over Catalans Dragons

Our squad have performed beyond my expectations and a Man of Steel year from Bevan French was a well earned accolade. Harry Smith has become the half-back of the competition and is the spine around which we perform. Add the sprinkles of fairy dust from Field, French and Marshall, well the smiles just keep on coming.

If you had suggested early doors that we would lose Shorrocks, Cust, Powell, Smithies and Thornley at the end of the year, I might have worried (especially as Powell and Smithies have been so instrumental in our successes), but the players we have brought in are just as exciting and if they can fit into our structures and discipline, we could be in for a wild ride in 2024.

This will begin of course with a World Club Challenge against a Penrith side who are shown to be the best of the best and they seem to believe their own press too. What a test of where the English game stands on the world stage and a chance to stake our claim to another star on the shirt. I have watched a lot of NRL this last year or two and I think that if we stick to our game and not try to play their way, we have a great chance to teach them about how to win in the northern hemisphere. I can’t wait for that game.

Looking ahead at the new year, new owner and new approach to the club. I think it is great to see the Robin Park Arena becoming a venue. With some top line acts performing in 2024, it's just one more way of bringing the fans closer to the club and making the facilities available to the community.

Brad O'Neill celebrates at Old Trafford

I am full of optimism for the club going forward, working ever closer with our fellow Wiganers at the football club to grow that Wigan brand. I had been making notes towards these final thoughts and one word kept cropping up. Stability. Both clubs have a stable base on which to steadily build and things can only keep getting better.

Is it too early to talk about a treble next season? I don’t think so and am bubbling at the prospect.

Have a lovely Christmas and let's all look forward to a fantastic 2024 both on and off the pitch.

David Bailey

Warriors winger Liam Marshall scored the only try at this year's Grand Final

Well, as Christmas hurtles towards us, fans now have the new shirts and squad numbers which gives us an idea of how we will roll next season. Now is a great time to take stock.

2023 was a fabulous year for Wigan Warriors, a successful year with two out of the three trophies safely tucked away in Waney's Bar. They say that the key to success is not remaining complacent. Well, with a new ownership regime and board structure, an impressive set of new recruits (and even more importantly retainees), not to mention a plethora of new sponsors, things are looking very good both on and off the pitch.

Back to 2023 though, Wigan got off to a ropey start with a comprehensive defeat at Hull KR. Whilst many were surprised at the defeat, outside eyes paid far too much attention to Wigan's defeat and ignored Hull KR's victory. Their impressive season showed that many had underestimated them under Willie Peter's brilliant tutelage. Wigan stayed calm and whilst not convincing in the opening rounds, an enforced tactical switch seven rounds in led to the start of something special. Bevan French was deployed at stand-off and Abbas Miski was drafted in on the wing.

Wigan stayed largely under the radar with most eyes on St Helens and Catalans, but in Matt Peet's second season the Warriors slowly placed the building blocks that would stand them in good stead come the business end of the season. Even a couple of heavy defeats against their top two rivals didn't disrupt the process. A romantic visit to Wembley in what was to be Ian Lenagan's last season at the helm was cruelly denied in a hostile Headingley environment in late July. Whilst hugely disappointing, this defeat coupled with the immediate recruitment of Tyler Dupree (whilst letting Brad Singleton join Salford early) saw the Warriors emerge in a determined mood. Wigan would not taste defeat for the next ten games.

Defensively, Wigan throttled their opponents to death, whilst the earlier mentioned Miski roared to the top of the try-scoring charts despite playing six rounds less than his rivals. French showed his versatility and thrived at stand-off, taking home the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award and topping the assists chart. Giving Ian Lenagan an emotional send off at Old Trafford, having a few weeks earlier revealed his health issues during Covid, was bittersweet. His tenure at the Warriors will forever be etched in the club's illustrious history.

However his foresight in mentoring Kris Radlinski, surrounding himself with the likes of Professor Chris Brookes and Shaun Wane at the top of the club, his love for blending the very best talent around the world with Wigan's relentless conveyor belt of youth, and finally, phasing in new owner Mike Danson over an extended period, should never be forgotten. The club is as strong as ever despite the issues with COVID finances and the malaise around rugby league in general. The new initiatives using Robin Park as a multi purpose venue, the growing relationship with Wigan Athletic under Mike Danson's ownership and Ben Goodburn's stewardship all points to a bright future.

Next season, expectations will be high both internally and externally. Wigan excelled on the pitch in those last 10 games, and even if they stood still, would no doubt be favourites for the title. Moving on some excellent servants like Joe Shorrocks, Cade Cust, Sam Powell, Toby King and Morgan Smithies has been emotional, but as earlier stated, the recruitment has been exceptional. Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Adam Keighran, Sam Walters, Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh will add so much to the team, all young and hungry players despite most having bags of experience. Harry Smith being retained is the most crucial bit of business as he was probably our most influential player last season. Brad O'Neill deservedly earned the number nine shirt for 2024 too. With the likes of Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas and Tom Forber ready to come through as well, 2024 looks like being a huge year as Wigan look to create a dynasty to be remembered. With the Penrith Panthers confirmed for February, the DW will be rocking as Wigan aim for a fifth World Club title. So enjoy your holiday period and let's get ready for what promises to be an incredible 2024 for the Warriors.

Stephen Ford

The 2023 season was one of most memorable seasons in my 50 odd years in watching the club. A damp squib opening loss to Hull KR through to a joyous Grand Final win and everything in between.

After the three consecutive wins against Wire, Leigh and St Helens I was really upbeat and thought that the sky is the limit considering we won those three after some very inconsistent performances combined with some key players missing. Losses by Leeds and Catalan both scoring +40 points, brought my aspirations down to earth. What followed was more inconsistency with a nightmare loss at Wakefield and the Challenge Cup semi-final loss to HKR. At that point I even started to consider whether we would even make the play-offs. How wrong could I be?

From the CCSF loss we got better and better with confidence growing game on game. By the time we got to Leigh needing to win to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield it got to the point that I didn’t really contemplate defeat. The thrashing of HKR in the play-off semi-final was so enjoyable as was the exceptionally professional display to earn the Grand Final title.

A real journey where at the end I thought that we had become almost unbeatable if we turned up with the right attitude. A memorable season that will keep me warm over the winter.

It's hard to believe at times that it was only Matty Peet’s second season as head coach. He is like a breath of fresh hair. He has brought (with Kris Radlinski) the club back to the fans. The fans and the club are as one. The club is back as part of the community. The club is proud but humble. Peet is at the heart of everything that we do and we are exceptionally lucky to have him at the club.

Considering that we have lost Pearce-Paul, Smithies, King, Shorrocks, Cust and Powell, the 2024 squad looks just as strong and it could be argued is potentially stronger than the 2023 squad.

I’m very happy with the signings of Walters and Eseh who give us youth and great potential. It will be interesting to see how Leeming and Keighran fit into the system as they are both different to the players that they are replacing. I think that both will add to our attacking prowess but I’m a little unsure if that could be offset by a less secure defence. If Thompson is the same player who was at Saints, then our pack will be pretty formidable. If he is the injury prone player that he was at Canterbury then he could be an expensive risky acquisition. Hopefully it is the former. Overall I think that the club has done some shrewd business and hopefully the massive losses of Smithies and KPP can and will be compensated for. I tip Eseh as a future star for the club and I can't wait to see him play for us next season.

As well as the new recruits, it was great to see Nsemba, Hampshire and particularly Smith sign new extended contracts. For me, Smith is the best player in the competition and hopefully he will stay with us and see out his new four-year deal. Retaining Smith is probably the best bit of business that we have done for many many years; however, the new extended contract for boss Peet runs it pretty close.

I can’t wait for the 2024 season and in particular the World Club Challenge with Penrith. I thought Saints were brilliant last year in defeating Penrith in Australia and that will make them particularly dangerous when we play them in February. I think that they will probably be too strong but hopefully we might just pull out a surprise victory.