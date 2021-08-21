Wigan Warriors 2 St Helens 26: How fans reacted on social media

Zak Hardaker tackles counterpart Lachlan Coote

@AlasdairRankine: “Took my old man to his first ever Wigan game tonight and I can’t even say he was an unlucky charm. Although the ref wasn’t giving us anything tonight”

@mikelavelle93: “Even though my ticket and everything else is bought and paid for I’m seriously considering sacking off going Magic Weekend this year. I’m not travelling for 5 hours to watch Wigan put in a performance as bad as that.”

@wiganrugbyfans: “Our starting pack really put a lot of effort in, but the fact that the ages of those players were 20, 21, 22, 20, 31 and 20 says a lot about the problems we currently

have. They can't just speed up their development because our senior players don't cut it”

@Twiss95: “Time to go Lam. Enough chances. Wigan are a shadow of the team they once were not long back. #WWRL”

@neilormy: “Disregard the superlatives re worst, most toothless etc...this is no different to 90% of Wigan games over Lam's reign and to be fair, Wane's last 3 years. Need a massive

clear out of the jobs for the boys deadwood”

@kennardjoe: “I'm done mate, if it weren't for the fact my two lads love Wigan I wouldn't bother going. The clubs got so out of touch with its fan base its unreal - and I'm still waiting

for this attacking rugby we was promised by the fraud!”

@StJudes16s: “You look at Sts tonight, all playing with a big smile on their faces and loving it. Wigan players looked over focused and like they have the weight of the world on their

shoulders. Bateman is a shadow, in terms of form, of the player that left for Canberra.”

@adnorris88: “Been saying the effort was there for two years. Not good enough”

@KBLyon: “Wigan stayed out after the match for 30 mins and still couldn't score”

@Lara_1302: “Being back in the stadium watching @WiganWarriorsRL and being part of an atmosphere was fab!! Unfortunately that’s where the fun ended. Wigan were shocking

@JackoHastings ran his boots off as usual and I can feel his frustration"

@RichardSumner: “Don't think wigan had a single set of 6 in a saints 22 all night. Never looked like scoring at all.”

@andrewg02357826: “Wigan got a rough deal from Kendall tonight. when Bentley wiped out Marshall in the 1st minute and did nothing he had lost control”

@rlfansSaddened: “Ref was fine. @Wigan turned up to niggle and slow the game to keep the score <50. That's their level of ambition currently. Isa should have seen red and