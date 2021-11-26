Wigan Warriors 2022 kits revealed

The new Wigan Warriors kits for 2022

To celebrate such an historic year, both jerseys - manufactured by Technical Kit Partner, hummel - are ultra-traditional, with the home shirt consisting of cherry and white hoops and the away shirt incorporating blue and irregular hoops.

In addition, in a unique and very special opportunity for fans in this 150th year, supporters are being given the option to order these special anniversary shirts either without the logo of the club’s Main Partner - IQONIQ – on the front of shirt or with the IQONIQ logo included.

All shirts without the IQONIQ logo are available immediately for collection in-Store from today or for immediate despatch.

Shirts with the IQONIQ logo applied will be despatched on December 13 to customers in plenty of time for Christmas.

The home and away shorts and socks are now on sale and available to buy in the Club Store at Robin Park Arena (open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat) or online.

Both shirts are available in all sizes (from 0-6 months up to 8XL), each priced at £49.99 for Adults and at a very special rate of £29.99 for Juniors as the club strives to see more youngsters wearing the new shirts and celebrating such an important year in the club’s history.

Mini kits are priced at £29.99 each and, as in previous years, are without the main sponsor logo because of space constraints.

Name and number printing on home and away shirts is available for £12.

Wigan Warriors Sales Director, Geoff Warburton, commented: “Celebrating 150 years is a massive milestone for any sporting organisation and here at Wigan we wanted to provide a traditionally-focused design for both home and away shirts, yet in modern fabrics and with a modern twist.

"I am sure that supporters and the whole town will get behind the Club in such an important period of its history and will wear the 150 th anniversary shirts with pride.

"We also want to thank and acknowledge our main partner, IQONIQ, who have been extremely supportive with these unique initiatives.”

Kazim Atilla, Founder and CEO of IQONIQ, said: “It is no secret the pandemic has created a very challenging environment for many businesses and sectors and, as with Wigan Warriors, this has been no different for IQONIQ.

"We are thrilled to have managed our way through this difficult time and want to thank Wigan Warriors for their patience and support.

"We are excited about the next stage of the partnership, meeting the amazing fans and in delivering a range of exciting initiatives and activations during the coming season."

Hummel Head of Product, Robert Revell, added: “With this being the Club’s 150th year, we wanted to keep the kit very traditional and focus more on the heritage of the club.

"After last season’s experimental kit design, which sold extremely well, this was definitely the direction that we wanted to go in this year.

“The focus was in creating something around the badge to commemorate the 150 years.

"We opted for gold to commemorate this and then followed this throughout the shirt with the four World Club Challenge stars appearing on the sleeve.

"Inside the neck shows a graphic to celebrate the fans of the club with the 1872-2022 dates either side of a QR Code for fans to scan.

“The away kit is very similar in style to the home kit with the focus on heritage.

"Down the years, the club has had an affinity with a blue and white colour for alternative kits, and we have taken a blue tone from an old shirt.

"We also wanted to get the irregular hoop design into the kit as this has been used well historically.

“We can’t wait to see the players and fans sporting the new kits.”