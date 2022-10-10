Wigan Warriors 2022 season review: April and May

April started with a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie for Matty Peet’s side.

Despite a close first half, the Warriors eventually came away from Belle Vue with a 36-6 victory to book their place in the semis at Elland Road.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, while Ethan Havard and Liam Farrell crossed the line as well.

Wigan Warriors defeated St Helens at Elland Road to book their place in the Challenge Cup final

Zak Hardaker was also on the scoresheet, in what proved to be his final game in cherry and white.

He was dropped from the Wigan squad for their matches over the Easter period after “dipping” below the club’s off-field standards, before eventually leaving with immediate effect.

In the Good Friday Derby, it was St Helens who came out on top.

Despite the Warriors taking the lead through Field, Kristian Woolf’s side eventually came away 22-4 winners.

Wigan lifted their 20th Challenge Cup

Peet’s side bounced back a few days later with a 54-10 victory over Wakefield at the DW Stadium.

Bevan French, Brad Singleton and Field all scored braces, while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust went over too.

They backed this up with two more wins ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final, beating Salford Red Devils 30-24, with Field claiming another two tries, before overcoming Warrington 40-22.

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall both claimed braces in the win over the Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

May began with a semi-tie against St Helens, at the home of Leeds United.

While the Warriors enjoyed a dominant first half, their opponents bounced back and took the lead after the break, before a late Marshall try secured Wigan’s spot in the final.

In the build-up to the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Peet’s side lost back-to-back Super League games, being beaten by both Huddersfield and Hull FC.

Ahead of their trip to London, the team received a strong send-off from Robin Park Arena, with the fans following a few days later.

Their opponents at Tottenham were the Giants, who had beaten Hull KR in their semi.

Despite falling behind three times during the game, it was Wigan who came out on top.