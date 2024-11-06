Grand Slam champions Wigan Warriors unveiled their 2025 home kit just last week, and it was received positively on social media.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shirt has a traditional cherry and white hoop design, featuring an additional black and gold detail in a nod to the club’s heritage.

It also now boasts five stars, appearing on the back of the neck, representing the club’s World Club Challenge victories - defeating NRL champions Penrith Panthers 16-12 in February to claim a record-equalling title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenmount continue their partnership with the club, with their logo on the front.

The 2025 Wigan Warriors home kit

Here’s how fans reacted on social media to last week’s launch

@MatthewBrown91: ‘It reminds me of the home jersey we had in 2006. Very nice.’

@ClaireLinde: ‘I told myself I wasn't getting a new shirt this season...but that's a beauty!!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Jack_Benson: ‘Might be the nicest home kit we’ve ever had.’

@DomGane: ‘Belter of a kit that.’

@Peet_Melania: ‘Love it, a bit of class.’

@Bennjaminn79: ‘It's a thing of beauty.’

@litherland_eric: ‘I like it, only criticism is that the 5 stars should be in view. Either below the badge or on the sleeve again. Other than that, great shirt.’

The shirt even got approval from rival Super League fan accounts, as @Loinersview shared: ‘Well, I love this! Traditional and looks great. Only downside is the sponsor I’m not sure of, however good effort. 8.8/10’