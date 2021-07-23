Wigan Warriors 25-12 Wakefield Trinity: Bibby gets three as Warriors make it three in a row

Jake Bibby celebrates scoring one of three tries on the night.

Jake Bibby scored a hat trick with Liam Marshall and Joe Shorrocks also scoring, whilst Harry Smith kicked two goals, Jackson Hastings adding a drop goal just before half time.

Hastings was the star of the show alongside Bibby, setting up four of the tries on the night.

There were three changes for both sides at the DW, with Adrian Lam able to welcome back Jackson Hastings (suspension) to full back, Willie Isa (suspenstion) at centre - Jake Bibby moving to the wing - and Sam Powell (injury) at Hooker.

Harry Smith in action at the DW.

Meanwhile Trinity brought in a full back and centre of their own in Ryan Hampshire and Joe Arundel, with Chris Green taking up his place on the bench following injury and Covid protocols.

No matter what the score would be on the night, it was always going to be an occasion as attendance restriction were lifted and the Warriors' faithful could freely return to watch their side, with 5,555 turning out.

Wigan had the early territory before an penalty let Wakefield out, a chance they nearly took. The visitors finished one set by forcing a goal line dropout and followed it up by attacking the line and being forced into touch.

Warriors responded in style with the opening score after 13 minutes, Bibby getting on the end of Hastings' little kick through to touch down in the right corner. Smith remained on kicking duties despite Hastings' return but could not convert from the touchline.

Wigan had a habit of letting Wakefield out in the first half, giving away cheap penalties to relieve the pressure on the visitors but their defence when it counted was standing up to the test neat their own try line.

The Wigan full back, who was involved heavily throughout also played a part in the second try, his kick first spilled to present the Cherry and Whites a set of six inside the Wakefield half.

In the end, two minutes from half time, Wigan worked the ball along the line, showed swift and tight hands to give Bibby the time to get over once again down the right, with Hastings timing his run well to get involved and make the final pass. Smith got closer with his second kick from the touchline, though he hit the near upright and was denied.

Before half time Wigan extended their lead, Hastings lifting a drop goal between the uprights right on the interval as the home side went in 9-0 up.

The Warriors started the second half quickly, giving Wakefield little opportunity to settle and after just 46 minutes Hastings' flat pass was received by Bibby to get over for the hat trick, his second of the season. Smith had the benefit of Bibby running towards the post after getting over to get his first two points of the night.

Just three minutes later Wigan had another, Liam Farrell with a lovely kick through for the run of Shorrocks, who claimed it above his head to run through unopposed under the posts which Smith duly converted.

Wigan proceeded to assert their dominance as a tired Wakefield attempted to hang on, Hastings at it again for his fourth assist as his pass found Marshall who crossed in the left corner. Smith unable to convert close to the left touchline.

Wakefield fought back before the end and seemed to find a second wind - though too little, too late. James Batchelor scored 68 minutes in with Mason Lino converting to give Trinity the faintest glimmer of hope having been dominated otherwise.

It brought life into the visitors who then had the better of the game following the try, scoring again. Jay Pitts fought his way over the line to score and again Lino converted.

Wigan saw out the game with no further blemishes on a fine evening, with a big game against Warrington Wolves next up.

Wigan: Hastings; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Marshall; Leuluai, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Clubb, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Partington. Subs: Clark, Havard, Shorrocks, O'Neill.

Wakefield: Hampshire; Kershaw, Lyne, Arundel, Senior; Miller, Lino; Fifita, Walker, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Battye. Subs: Kay, Batchelor, Aydin, Green.

Half Time: 9-0.