Lively Leeming and Mighty Mago

Kruise Leeming and Patrick Mago both made impacts from the interchange bench, with the latter denied his fourth try of the season by the video referee in the first half.

Leeming’s introduction on the half hour mark saw the ruck speed increase, with his dart from dummy-half leading to the opening try for Luke Thompson in front of a home crowd of 14,481.

Kruise Leeming and Patrick Mago made a strong impact from the interchange bench in the win over Catalans

The 28-year-old, arguably Wigan’s best player at Craven Park last week from the bench, played roughly 25 minutes with Brad O’Neill playing the rest of the game

Mago meanwhile made some strong runs with the pair doing their jobs from the bench.

Outrageous pass

Wigan full-back Jai Field is already in contention for the assist of the round with his pass for Adam Keighran, who scored his fourth try for the club in the second half.

Australian Field, 26, evaded a tackle before producing a pass that cut-out two Catalans defenders to allow centre Keighran to score in the corner in front of the south stand.

Improvements in attack as Liam Farrell celebrates yet another milestone

Having crossed for his 500th Super League point in an otherwise night to forget in the defeat to Hull KR last week, Wigan skipper Liam Farrell celebrated his 150th career try following slick back-line play that included Harry Smith, Jai Field, Jake Wardle and the back-rower.

It was a dull first half from both of last year’s Grand Finalists, with the visitors holding an 8-6 lead at the break, but Wigan’s attack improved in the second 40 that saw four of the five tries scored.

That included an impressive solo effort from half-back Smith to chase his own kick with no full-back at home, having also nailed five from five from the kicking tee.

