After only making nine appearances in his debut season at the DW Stadium, the Lebanon winger has become a key figure in Matty Peet’s side throughout the current campaign.

Miski’s individual displays have been recognised on a number of occasions, with his most recent accolade being the club’s player of the month for July.

“I was pretty surprised but I’m glad I got it,” he said.

Abbas Miski

“I’m happy the fans are happy with me- they’re the heart of the club, without them there isn’t a game.

“I can see how passionate they are on game day with how vocal they are.

“We put together a few good team performances last and I was lucky to be on the back of those with some tries.

“Last year I didn’t play as many games as I wanted to, but this season it’s been a lot more consistent.

“My performances have definitely been a lot better.

“You’ve got to ride the highs and the lows, and I’m glad to be where I am now.

“To get this good patch of games heading towards the end of the season has been really good.

“The team is going well, and I’m happy with my performances- although there are improvements to be made.

“I want to be better on back-to-back efforts, and making sure my second is at the same intensity as the first.