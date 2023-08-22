Wigan Warriors: Abbas Miski highlights the areas where he wants to improve as he discusses his form this season
After only making nine appearances in his debut season at the DW Stadium, the Lebanon winger has become a key figure in Matty Peet’s side throughout the current campaign.
Miski’s individual displays have been recognised on a number of occasions, with his most recent accolade being the club’s player of the month for July.
“I was pretty surprised but I’m glad I got it,” he said.
“I’m happy the fans are happy with me- they’re the heart of the club, without them there isn’t a game.
“I can see how passionate they are on game day with how vocal they are.
“We put together a few good team performances last and I was lucky to be on the back of those with some tries.
“Last year I didn’t play as many games as I wanted to, but this season it’s been a lot more consistent.
“My performances have definitely been a lot better.
“You’ve got to ride the highs and the lows, and I’m glad to be where I am now.
“To get this good patch of games heading towards the end of the season has been really good.
“The team is going well, and I’m happy with my performances- although there are improvements to be made.
“I want to be better on back-to-back efforts, and making sure my second is at the same intensity as the first.
“There’s also our right edge combination, it is really good and has got a lot better, but I think we can take it to another level.”