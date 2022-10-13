The Wigan Warriors winger is confident his national team will be able to progress from the group stages, where they face Ireland, Jamaica and New Zealand in Pool C.

Miski hopes the Lebanon group can recreate the same excitement from previous years heading into this tournament, with their first game taking place on October 16.

He said: “Our pool is a little bit easier than last time, but it’s still very tough.

“I haven’t spoken to our coaches yet, but the majority of our group games are very winnable.

“First things first, we have to go in confident that we can win those matches and go as far as we can.

“We can make it to the quarters.

“From the moment we arrived in the camp last time, it was really good. .

“We didn’t really know what to expect. There was a mix of players, with some from the NRL and the rest from the lower grades of the Australian competition.

“Everyone was really excited, the coaches did an awesome job of bringing everyone together.

“I’m sure every country will say this, but we all got along really well.

“If we can mimic that or do better, then I know we’ll be quite successful.”

Miski is positive about what a good tournament would mean for rugby league in England.

“A good World Cup would be very important, especially in this country where football takes precedence,” he added.

“In Australia, the game is growing there, and there’s now the inclusion of the Dolphins in the NRL.

“To bring something like a World Cup over here is going to be massive, and by the end of a successful campaign there could be a lot more people aiming to play rugby league.

“If it’s run well, which I’m presuming it will be, it’ll be enjoyable for all of the players and all the fans.

“The majority of teams are coming from another country, so that’s a positive for a start. Being able to play at some good stadiums will be great for everyone.

“I’m glad I’m already here for the tournament so I don’t have to go through that flight again, because it is really long.

“When I first came it took me four or five days to get over jet lag. I’m also already alciminatised to the weather, so I’ve got the upperhand on that.

“They’ll be here soon so I’ll just join the camp then.”

Miski is also excited at the possibility of playing against some of his Wigan Warriors teammates.

“That Ireland game I’ll be against a few, so it’ll be really cool,” he stated.

“I hope that happens because it’ll be really exciting.

“If it’s Byrney (Liam Byrne) I won’t be running at him.”

Byrne has been named in the Ireland squad alongside his new club teammate Toby King, who will link up with the Warriors for the 2023 campaign after a loan move from Warrington Wolves.